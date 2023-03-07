Older adults can now apply to participate in the ElliQ program

ABERDEEN, Wash., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) and Intuition Robotics have announced a new program to provide ElliQ, the AI-driven care companion robot, to older adults who are in need of additional support in Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties. ElliQ reduces loneliness among older adults who live alone or spend most of their day alone. ElliQ also promotes healthy living by proactively engaging users with a variety of features including daily check-ins and conversation, cognitive and physical activities, connecting to family and friends, and more. ElliQ enables streamlined communication between older adults on O3A long-term services and their case managers. Individuals do not need to be O3A clients to participate in the program. Anyone 60 years and older who lives in Grays Harbor or Pacific Counties may apply. Program is limited and enrollment is expected to be completed no later than the end of March.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.