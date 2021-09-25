Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Olympic Pipeline protrudes from where it was once buried beneath Colony Creek. Plans to reroute the pipeline 10 feet away are under review.
Plans are under review for the proposed relocation of a section of the Olympic Pipeline where it crosses Colony Creek in Bow.
The Olympic Pipe Line Co. proposes to cut out a portion of the existing petroleum product pipeline where erosion has left it exposed in the creek bed.
Also proposed is stabilizing the stream bank in that area and installing a new segment of pipeline 10 feet to the west, according to a Clean Water Act permit application filed with the state Department of Ecology.
“The purpose of the project is to protect and repair the exposed pipeline crossing and increase stream bank stability,” the application states. “The proposed stream channel and bank improvements will help eliminate potential flow barriers ... and provide fish habitat in the vicinity.”
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has documented steelhead, coho salmon and trout in Colony Creek, according to the application.
The new segment of the 16-inch-diameter petroleum pipeline will be weighted with an up to 12-inch thick cover of concrete before being buried under material including a gravel and cobble mix. Wood and rock material will be then be added to the stream bed over the pipeline to prevent erosion of the channel.
The company plans to complete construction between July and October 2022. The project will take place within the Olympic Pipeline right-of-way in the Wood Road and Sweetwater Road areas.
The 400-mile Olympic Pipeline runs north to south through Washington and into Oregon, carrying petroleum products as far as Portland. It is supplied by two refineries in Whatcom County and two in Skagit County at March Point.
