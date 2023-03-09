Davis Fogle
Davis Fogle was the leading scorer this season on an Anacortes team that finished 21-4.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald

Anacortes High School boys' basketball player Davis Fogle has been named the Northwest Conference MVP.

The sophomore averaged 24.6 points in helping the Seahawks to conference and district titles, and a berth in the Class 2A State Tournament.


