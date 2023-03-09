Anacortes High School boys' basketball player Davis Fogle has been named the Northwest Conference MVP.
The sophomore averaged 24.6 points in helping the Seahawks to conference and district titles, and a berth in the Class 2A State Tournament.
Anacortes was 21-4.
Two Skagit County players earned first-team all-conference honors — Mount Vernon junior Quinn Swanson and Anacortes senior Jacob Hayes.
Among those named to the second team were Burlington-Edison's Blaine Granberg and Bennett Howe, Sedro-Woolley's Connor Cox and Mount Vernon's DeVari Davis.
Among the conference's honorable mention picks were Anacortes' John-Fritz Von Hagel, Brady Beaner and Cooper Barton; Burlington-Edison's Rex Wilson and Evan Ruiz; Mount Vernon's Notah Edwards; and Sedro-Woolley's Ethan DeJong.
County pair make first team
Two Skagit County girls' basketball players earned first-team all-Northwest Conference honors.
Making the first team were Anacortes senior Camryn Kerr and Burlington-Edison sophomore Chesah Holmes.
Burlington-Edison's Analise Slotemaker and Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia were second-team picks, while Burlingon-Edison's Lily Atkins, Mount Vernon's Tenaya Taylor, and Sedro-Woolley's Dayana Bernal and Paige Bahr received honorable mention.
La Conner's Harper named league MVP
La Conner High School senior Josie Harper has been named the Northwest 2B/1B League girls' basketball MVP.
Harper averaged 18.3 points a game for a La Conner team that went 22-6 and finished fourth in the Class 2B State Tournament.
The five-player all-league first team consisted of La Conner's Ellie Marble and Makayla Herrera, and Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino, Hannah Van Hofwegen and Caitlin Vander Kooy.
Mount Vernon Christian's Ruthie Rozema was a second-team pick, while La Conner's Shaniquah Casey and Concrete's Hayley Daniels received honorable mention.
Mount Vernon Christian's Jeff Droog was coach of the year, and Concrete and Darrington shared the league's sportsmanship award.
MVC pair take first-team honors
Northwest 2B/1B League boys' basketball champion Mount Vernon Christian had two players earn first-team all-league honors.
Seniors Billy DeJong and Liam Millenaar earned those first-team spots, while La Conner senior Braden Thomas also landed on the first team.
La Conner's Isaiah Price and Mount Vernon Christian's Ben Rozema were second-team picks, while Concrete's Adam Culver and Mount Vernon Christian's Colby Faber earned honorable mention.
Concrete took the league's sportsmanship award.
