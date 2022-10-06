Skagit County has made it clear that it believes the owner of a property uphill from Big Lake is responsible for addressing flood risk from a beaver dam on his property.
A letter sent to Jim Beckett says he has an obligation to implement a fix at his expense.
“Now, they’re absolutely on notice,” county Commissioner Peter Browning said in an interview.
Flooding caused by a breach in the beaver dam last October sent water, trees and boulders downhill, damaging dozens of west Big Lake properties and burying roads in mud.
And as fall approaches, these property owners downhill from the dam are worried that rains will bring another flood, and another expensive cleanup.
Beckett, who recently bought the property, did not respond to a request for comment. But at a Sept. 29 meeting with Big Lake residents, he made it clear he wasn’t interested in accepting liability.
Browning said if Beckett doesn’t accept legal liability, the issue will have to be worked out in court.
In the letter to Beckett, the commissioners requested a written plan in the next 30 days describing how he plans to prevent future flooding.
Ken Dahlstedt, a former county commissioner and consultant working for the west Big Lake residents, said he appreciates the county weighing in on the issue.
“I think it’s a huge statement, because now the county said you are liable, and you are responsible,” he said.
The Big Lake neighbors have designed a possible fix for the dam that would reduce the water level in the pond created by the dam to where it no longer threatens residents below the dam.
Dahlstedt said he hopes Beckett will be able to work with the residents to install this device before flood season starts. Dahlstedt said if Beckett would like to argue the legal issues, he should do so after this temporary fix is installed and the residents are protected.
Dahlstedt and the residents had been pushing Skagit County to fund a fix and accept liability, but he said he was satisfied with this solution — as long as the victims of the flood aren’t the ones held accountable.
In the letter, the commissioners also hold the Skagit Land Trust accountable for any future flood damage.
The trust holds a conservation easement on the property, essentially banning development in the name of environmental preservation.
Browning said the easement forbids any modifications to the dam.
“If you’re part of this beaver dam, you can’t just hand it to somebody else,” he said. “You are liable by virtue of your relationship.”
However, Skagit Land Trust Executive Director Molly Doran said the easement allows for the property owner to take emergency action to protect downstream residents, and it’s her understanding that installing a pond-leveling device would qualify as such an action.
She said the easement is not standing in the way of a fix, and Skagit Land Trust staff have been clear about this since the beginning.
Even if the device is installed, Doran said it would be a temporary fix. She said the county needs to work with residents on a plan that deals with drainage issues throughout the watershed.
“Some bigger watershed plan needs to be looked at, and I think the county could be a great help in that,” Doran said.
