The Skagit County Health Department issued a health warning about toxic blue green algae at Campbell Lake and noted that some bloom has been seen at Beaver Lake.

A water sample from Campbell Lake on Sept.7 showed high levels of the toxin Microcystin — at 21.9 mcrograms per liter. The level becomes a health concern at 8 micrograms. 

Warning signs have been posted.

The toxin can cause rash and liver damage. Health officials advise staying out of the water until it clears. Also:

  • Do not drink lake water
  • Keep pets and livestock away
  • Clean fish well and discard guts
  • Avoid areas of scum while boating

Visual evidence of the bloom was seen Sept. 7 at Beaver Lake but so far is below the warning level.  A caution sign was posted.

Meanwhile, Pass Lake in the Skagit County portion of the park remains closed to all users due to high Anatoxin-a levels. The most recent sample from Sept. 7 tested 692 micrograms of Anatoxin-a per liter, while the state action level is 1 microgram per liter.

