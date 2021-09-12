Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Toxic blue green algae often looks like bright green paint. (File photo)
The Skagit County Health Department issued a health warning about toxic blue green algae at Campbell Lake and noted that some bloom has been seen at Beaver Lake.
A water sample from Campbell Lake on Sept.7 showed high levels of the toxin Microcystin — at 21.9 mcrograms per liter. The level becomes a health concern at 8 micrograms.
Warning signs have been posted.
The toxin can cause rash and liver damage. Health officials advise staying out of the water until it clears. Also:
Do not drink lake water
Keep pets and livestock away
Clean fish well and discard guts
Avoid areas of scum while boating
Visual evidence of the bloom was seen Sept. 7 at Beaver Lake but so far is below the warning level. A caution sign was posted.
Meanwhile, Pass Lake in the Skagit County portion of the park remains closed to all users due to high Anatoxin-a levels. The most recent sample from Sept. 7 tested 692 micrograms of Anatoxin-a per liter, while the state action level is 1 microgram per liter.
