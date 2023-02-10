MOUNT VERNON — Leaders and everyday farmers gathered Friday to celebrate and spread knowledge about the agriculture industry.
The Skagit County Ag Summit is hosted by the Washington State University Skagit County Extension and held at the Mount Vernon Northwestern Washington Research and Extension Center.
The first half of the day highlighted new leadership, positive work in the county and economic development.
New WSU entomologist Louis Nottingham was introduced. He is working with stakeholders to identify research projects that could lead to practical changes for the industry in regard to common pests.
County updates of positive work were given by Kate Galambos of the county's Voluntary Stewardship Program and Madelyn Loy of the county's Noxious Weed Board.
Jon Driver, a WSU agriculture economist, shared his experience going to farms to help with cost breakdowns per field, business plans and other services and resources.
"I live, eat and breath farm economics," Driver said.
Economic development and viability projects in Skagit County that were mentioned included the Western Washington Grain Project and Culturally Appropriate Food Distribution Project through the Northwest Agriculture Business Center.
Skagit Valley Malting CEO Dave Green gave a presentation about how the business is turning the traditional cover crop of grain, primarily barley, into a crop that is profitable.
"The mission of Skagit Valley Malting has really been to turn a cover crop into a sustainable cash crop," Green said.
He said since 2011 Skagit Valley Malting has purchased 17,000 tons of local grain, equaling about $6 million for Skagit growers.
The second half of the summit included topics such as the innovation occurring throughout the county and water education.
Molly Mcilquham, extension soil health initiative coordinator, spoke about the state Soil Health initiative and the work being done to promote and adopt soil health management processes.
One project is long-term research sites throughout the state, including one in Mount Vernon.
WSU Soil Scientist Dierdre Griffin LaHue went into more detail about the long-term research site and its goals.
Several critical knowledge gaps were acknowledged in terms of research, said Griffin LaHue, including disease suppression, the value of cover crops, options for optimizing tillage and improving the standardization of soil health indicators.
The final topic of the day was water.
WSU Soil Scientist Gabe LaHue touched on the successes and challenges regarding water in the valley.
The goal in water management, he said, is to maximize the water stored in the soil and to optimize irrigation.
Next up for the WSU Skagit County Extension is a potato workshop Feb. 24 and a berry workshop March 10.
