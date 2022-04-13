A biological opinion that fish-net pens are harmful to habitat and threatened species in Puget Sound but not so much that it could wipe them out has led to mixed reactions among some stakeholders.
NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service released its opinion in February regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of revisions to Washington State’s Sediment Management Standards for marine finfish rearing facilities.
The opinion said that fish-net pens will likely cause some harm to the critical habitats of Puget Sound marine species, but are not likely to jeopardize the continued existence, nor destroy the critical habitats of Puget Sound Chinook salmon, Puget Sound steelhead, Hood Canal summer-run chum, Puget Sound/Georgia Basin yelloweye rockfish and bocaccio.
The addition of the marine finfish rearing facilities section to the Washington Administrative Code exempts net-pen facilities in Puget Sound from portions of Washington’s sediment management standards, underneath and around the immediate area of the net pen, according to the biological opinion.
The issue arose after a 2017 net-pen failure that released more than 250,000 farmed Atlantic salmon from pens near Cyprus Island owned by Cooke Aquaculture. After that, the state Legislature put up restrictions that caused Cooke to pursue raising steelhead instead. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife approved, but a lawsuit was filed by preservation organizations.
In response to the opinion, the Northwest Aquaculture Alliance, an aquaculture advocacy organization, called for regulators and policymakers to base decisions regarding aquaculture on the NOAA’s biological opinion, as well as other scientific studies that have been conducted over the years, said Jeanne McKnight, executive director of the Northwest Aquaculture Alliance.
“Sustainable aquaculture not only produces the nutritious, affordable food our world needs, but it also benefits working families in our rural communities,” said Jim Parsons, president of the Northwest Aquaculture Alliance and CEO of Jamestown Seafood, in a press release. “… We encourage our leaders to rely on science rather than politics or claims made by certain anti-aquaculture activist groups.”
The implications of the NOAA’s biological opinion registered differently for others.
“The analysis clearly states that this industry is seriously harming and adversely affecting Puget Sound’s threatened and endangered salmon, steelhead and other wild fish populations as well as their critical habitats,” said Kurt Beardslee, executive director of the Wild Fish Conservancy, a nonprofit conservation organization involved in litigation to stop it. “It is truly baffling to see the net pen industry celebrating such a devastating report in the face of the public and Tribal Nation’s tireless efforts to protect and restore these very species.”
Emma Helverson, director of communications at Wild Fish Conservancy, described any celebration over the NOAA’s biological opinion as perplexing.
“Yes, they did not find in the report that net pen aquaculture alone … is going to cause the immediate extinction of the species, but they’re admitting that it’s adversely affecting these species that are threatened and endangered,” she said. “We’re not really sure why they are painting this as a win for the industry. This is a pretty low bar.”
According to the biological opinion, the National Marine Fisheries Service determined that the harm to native marine species including but not limited to Puget Sound Chinook salmon, Hood Canal summer-run chum and Puget Sound steelhead — resulting from large-scale net pen failure; farmed fish that escape Puget Sound commercial net-pen operations; and habitat effects and direct effects of Puget Sound net pens — was reasonably certain to occur, with more potential harm to species and critical habitats in the event of a large-scale net pen failure.
However, while there could be some harm to listed species and their critical habitat, the impacts would not be significant enough to jeopardize their existence or destroy their critical habitat, said Michael Milstein, a spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries.
“For example, it is possible that fish in net pens could pose some risk to local populations through pathogens or competition if they were to escape,” Milstein said. “However, … the monitoring and restrictions that Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has imposed on net-pen operations, including regular inspections and testing, will reduce that risk.”
The biological opinion also includes “Reasonable and Prudent Measures” as well as terms and conditions for net-pen operations that would further ensure risks are reduced, Milstein said.
Though Helverson thought the measures and terms and conditions looked good on paper, she questioned whether the regulatory framework in place would sufficiently enforce the aquaculture industry to abide by them.
“When you look at the framework, it is almost entirely reliant on self-reporting and self-monitoring. We’re asking Aquaculture to write their own speeding tickets,” Helverson said.
