Fishery managers hope to hold a catch-and-release steelhead season on the Skagit and Sauk rivers in early 2023, according to a state Department of Fish and Wildlife news release.

Fishery managers canceled last year’s steelhead fishing season after their estimates indicated that fewer steelhead than the 4,000-fish requirement would return to the watershed.


 

