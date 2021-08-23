Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
Franz calls for federal firefighter vaccine mandate
OLYMPIA (AP) — The leader of the state’s wildfire response is calling on federal agencies to take the additional step of requiring COVID-19 vaccinations among their wildland firefighting forces to secure the country’s wildfire response capability.
In a letter Monday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz also called for the deployment of federal resources to make vaccinations available at all fire camps on federal land.
The state Department of Natural Resources is making vaccines available within its jurisdictions at fire camps amid the rapidly spreading delta variant after Franz on Monday directed all DNR employees including firefighters to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
“Given the increased fire danger and deployment of federal firefighting forces across the Western United States, our mandate alone will not fully protect firefighters from the spread of COVID-19,” Franz wrote. “We cannot combat the increasing threat of catastrophic wildfire, however, without first prioritizing the health and safety of the firefighters who are on the frontlines.”
Last week, a federal crew headed to the Muckamuck Fire in north-central Washington was forced to turn back due to its members contracting COVID-19, Franz said.
She also said DNR and contracted personnel are experiencing increased rates of COVID-19 infection as the peak of fire season nears. Because of infections among firefighters and pilots, firefighting engines have been pulled away from fires and aircraft have been grounded, she said.
She said the state can't afford to lose a single firefighter when resources are already stretched thin.
With more than 1,650 fires this year, the state has already surpassed the total number of fires that happened in all of 2020, she said.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.