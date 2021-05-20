Skagit County will shutter its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the county fairgrounds June 26, as Public Health changes its focus to mobile "pop-up" clinics, the county announced Thursday.
The rate of vaccination has started to slow both in the county and statewide, as those most eager to seek out a shot have already been immunized.
Going forward providers need to focus on reaching people who are reluctant to get the vaccine, or for whom it hasn't been a priority, Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in a news release.
"We’re hearing clearly from the community and partners that mobile clinics in more convenient locations is what’s needed now," Johnson said in the release. "We want to be responsive to the needs of our community, so we’re taking the show on the road and vaccinated people where they’re at.”
The county has a number of pop-up clinics scheduled through summer, the release states. Appointments won't be necessary, and will still be offered at no cost to the patient.
According to the release, the last day to start a two-dose regiment at the fairgrounds clinic is June 5. First-doses will still be offered there, but patients may have to find their second dose elsewhere.
From June 6-26, the clinic will run on reduced hours: Thursdays from 1-7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
