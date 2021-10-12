The Anacortes Kiwanis Club awarded more than $60,000 in grants as it closed out its financial year.
“We are extremely pleased to be able to support the community at this funding level given the restrictions the pandemic has had on our ability to operate our Thrift Store, located at the corner of Fifth Street and O Avenue,” Club President Doug Woods said in a statement from the club. “We want to thank our donors, our customers and our volunteers for their continued support during these difficult times.
The club gave $10,500 to the Island Hospital Foundation ($5,500 to fund a social worker for the emergency department and $5,000 for the new Health and Wellness center); $10,000 to the Anacortes Family Center for general operating expenses; $10,000 to the Anacortes Boys and Girls Club to fund a targeted mentoring program; $6,000 to UNICEF USA for COVID-19 response; $5,000 to the Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services for general operating expenses $5,000 to the Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department to help fund the Wonderland Walk, the Movie in the Park program and the Haunted Run; $5,000 for SIGN – Fracture Care International for ongoing program support.
Grants of $3,000 each went to the Fidalgo (Masonic) Temple Board for a new public assembly hall and to Mercy Ships for ongoing program support. Another $2,800 total went to the Anacortes Public Library to support the Teen Advisory Group and the Summer Reading Program.
Smaller grants went to the Anacortes Schools Foundation for the Ready to Learn Fair ($1,500); the Anacortes Parks Foundation for Open Streets 2022 ($1,000); and the Anacortes Museum Foundation for an online housing service fee ($672).
The club also awarded $35,200 in student scholarships via the Anacortes Schools Foundation this year.
Anyone interested in joining the club can pick up an application at the thrift shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Fridays.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.