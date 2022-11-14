Skagit Community Foundation kicks off 2023 grant cycle
Applications are being accepted for 2023 Skagit Community Foundation grants and the Anacortes Women's Giving Circle grants.
Skagit Community Foundation kicks off 2023 grant cycle
Applications are being accepted for 2023 Skagit Community Foundation grants and the Anacortes Women's Giving Circle grants.
Skagit Community Foundation grants are available to nonprofits that serve Skagit County. Applications are accepted until Feb. 15.
More than $500,000 was awarded in grants in 2022.
The Anacortes Women's Giving Circle is available to nonprofits that serve the Anacortes area. This year's theme is "Youth Education: Supporting Grades K-12."
Applications are accepted until Jan. 30.
Sedro-Woolley festival brings home award
Loggerodeo won the state Festivals and Events Association Event of the Year award.
Loggerodeo President Dottie Chandler said that it has been a challenging couple of years between handling COVID measures and the cancellation of the carnival last year.
"It was a surprise when we found out we were nominated and I'm proud to receive (the award) because of all the work my volunteers and I have put in to keep it going," Chandler said. "If it wasn't for my board of volunteers and our sponsors it wouldn't be possible."
According to the Loggerodeo website, it is the longest running Fourth of July celebration in the state.
EDASC offers mental health and wellbeing app
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County has started a pilot program for businesses with 50 or fewer employees.
The mental health and wellness app, Nivati, is being funded for one year through American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded by the Skagit County commissioners.
Nivati will offer participants six hours of one-on-one virtual counseling and access to a video library on wellness topics.
The program is first-come, first-served and will cover a total of 500 employees.
For questions, contact Economic Development Manger Aaron Weinberg at aaron@skagit.org.
New dessert shop opens in Burlington
Crumbl Cookies opened in Burlington on Friday.
Crumbl Cookies features a rotating menu that changes weekly, with the exception of its chocolate chip and frosted sugar cookies.
It is located at 1815 Marketplace Drive at Burlington Crossings next to Best Buy.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.