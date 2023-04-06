SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A workshop offered by the city of Sedro-Woolley will give residents the opportunity to collaborate on ways to improve the city.
The free For the Love of Sedro-Woolley Workshop will be held 6 to 9 p.m. April 19 at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific Street.
"So, what we are looking to do at this event is to get more energy going and really encourage people to develop ideas and to take action in ways that don't necessarily involve the city and are very low cost," City Administrator Charlie Bush said.
The workshop will be led by Peter Kageyama, an author of several books on the topic of community engagement.
Bush enlisted Kageyama's help while working for the city of Sequim, and has seen him present at numerous conferences.
"His niche is that emotional connection that people get with their communities," Bush said. "Highlighting that, fostering that, supporting that, bridging that, and he has traveled all over the world doing these workshops."
A $500 grant will be awarded to support implementation of the top project generated by the workshop. The winning project will be selected by workshop participants.
Bush said with these workshops participants collaborate in all different ways, with the end result being a lot of creative ideas.
"You get people going out and doing a lot of really cool stuff," Bush said. "Showing a love for the community that can really build momentum and help build the community into a better place."
Bush said the idea for the workshop came out of the City Council's Planning and Business Development Committee, which had discussed a number of economic development options.
He said the workshop is a way for residents to start to drive change.
"There isn't really much that the city can do," Bush said. "Ultimately, communities that succeed, it's through a partnership between everyone — the businesses, the government, community members."
