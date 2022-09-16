MOUNT VERNON — Sue Krienen and Flora Perez-Lucatero were honored Wednesday with Skagit Change Maker awards.
According to a news release from Skagit County, they were honored for their significant contributions to the Skagit community.
The award is given by the Population Health Trust, United Way of Skagit County, Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County and Community Action of Skagit County.
According to the release, the award honors the life of Terry Belcoe, who worked to improve the lives of those in the community until his death in 2016.
Krienen is a long-time member and two-time board president of United Way of Skagit County, and also served on the EDASC board.
She also led the development, funding and opening of the Sue Krienen Early Learning and Childcare Center at Skagit Valley College to address the shortage of child care facilities and promote the training of early learning professionals.
“The project could not have come to fruition without Sue’s leadership, passion, and vision,” Deborah Lancaster, former Executive Director of United Way of Skagit County, said in the release.
She is currently vice president of the Soroptimist International of Burlington.
Flora Perez-Lucatero is founder and executive director of Children of the Valley, a Mount Vernon-based nonprofit that provides safe and supportive after-school programs for children.
She also serves on numerous boards and committees, including the Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees, the Skagit Valley Hispanic Multi-Disciplinary Board, the META Performing Arts Board, Madison Elementary School Site committee, the West View PTA and the Mount Vernon-Conway Youth Baseball Board.
