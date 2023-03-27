The Stanwood City Council set a public hearing to discuss whether the city should lease space to Dish Wireless to attach equipment to a city water tower. The hearing will be April 13 during the next council meeting.
Dish Wireless would like to lease space on the side of the water tank at 7620 278th Place NW. They’d pay $2,500 per month in five-year intervals for 25 years with a yearly increase of 3% for inflation. The company would be responsible for all installation and power costs to operate the equipment.
The city attorney is looking into the ramifications of the decision. It may require the city to allow all carrier companies the same access.
“I look at this from my backyard,” council member Tim Pierce said, adding that the city spent a lot of money on the tower and had just painted it.
While he likes the look of the water tower, he added that broadband equipment might not look as good, especially as devices age in the weather.
“But, this is where the rub comes. I’m not crazy about throwing up other poles, either. … It might be the lesser of what I have to look at,” Pierce said.
Council member Steve Shepro asked that the council hold a public hearing to get resident input.
In other action during last week's council meeting:
• The council approved $165,000 in upgrades to the skate park within Heritage Park. American Ramp Co. will construct modular steel ramps to augment the existing equipment and complete the Phase 2 design.
The skate park is one of the most-used park facilities in town, said Parks Planning Manager Carly Ruacho. The 23-year-old park was built with wooden ramps in 2000 and upgraded in 2013 to modular steel ramps, which have become slick, she said. The company will give the existing ramps a facelift, coating them with "grippy paint."
• The council approved a 30-year lease with the Department of Natural Resources, which advances plans for boat landings at Hamilton Landing Park. Two boat launches (one for motorized; one without) will give boaters access to the Stillaguamish River.
• The council approved a contract with Restorical Research to investigate whether cleanup costs on property along the Twin City Mile could be covered by old insurance policies.
• The city is interested in a vacant triangle lot in the fork where 270th Street splits from 271st Street NW. It is owned by Kathleen Raplee. Officials see it as an asset for the Twin City Mile revitalization plan. The property could serve as a park at the strategic entry point to the west end of town. A few years ago, the city had the property examined and found that the parcel and alley had contaminants in the soil, groundwater and vapor. The city submitted a funding request to the Department of Ecology for additional contamination testing. Ecology asked if any old insurance policies exist to assist future cleanup costs. Restorical Research is paid by contingency, getting 10% of the proceeds if it successfully finds policies to cover cleanup costs. If no policies are found, there is no cost to the city.
• The council approved $72,710 for additional costs on the Sebranke Property Cleanup on the east end of town. The city bought the property for a small downtown park at 8627 271st St. NW, a grassy triangular plot on Main Street across from the railroad tracks. Since the property was a former gas station site, the city entered into a voluntary cleanup program with Ecology. Costs were covered by a $350,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce and $7,000 for monitoring. The January cleanup was bigger than expected. Contamination with lead and hydrocarbons kept cleanup going to remove 6,500 square feet of soil instead of 2,200.
• Rick Wesley of Wesweld was chosen by Interwest Construction of Burlington as the contractor for the steelwork on the downtown archway planned for 88th Avenue NW. The Camano resident has been doing business in Stanwood for 39 years and operates a manufacturing facility on 92nd Avenue NW. Wesley will construct the 70-foot welcome arch at his facility near Heritage Park, then move it a few blocks down Main Street to install it on 88th Avenue near Viking Way.
