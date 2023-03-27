water tower
The Stanwood City Council will hold a public hearing April 13 on whether to allow equipment for wireless carriers on a city water tower.

 Submitted by Peggy Wendel

The Stanwood City Council set a public hearing to discuss whether the city should lease space to Dish Wireless to attach equipment to a city water tower. The hearing will be April 13 during the next council meeting.

Dish Wireless would like to lease space on the side of the water tank at 7620 278th Place NW. They’d pay $2,500 per month in five-year intervals for 25 years with a yearly increase of 3% for inflation. The company would be responsible for all installation and power costs to operate the equipment.


