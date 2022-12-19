Skagit Women in Business to be disbanded
A lack of attendance during and after the pandemic, as well as fewer individuals willing to take on leadership roles is causing Skagit Women in Business to disband at the end of the year.
According to a news release, the organization's scholarship fund will be taken over by the Skagit Community Foundation. The foundation will use it to fund a Skagit Women in Business Legacy scholarship.
While the group is disbanding, the news release said its Facebook page will remain active for the time being.
Samish Bay Cheese and Mesman Farm join forces
For the past 23 years, Samish Bay Cheese has been making its products from its own milk supply.
Due to an increase in business, Samish Bay Cheese is now supplementing its milk supply with milk from Mesman Farm.
"With this additional milk we are now able to fulfill the growing demand from our established customer base, take on new customers, and expand our product line, starting with ricotta," Samish Bay Cheese said in a news release.
According to the release, Samish Bay Cheese started using Mesman Farm milk at the end of November. In turn, Mesman Farm intends on adding Samish Bay products to its farm store.
Concrete Chamber of Commerce hosts free movie
The Concrete Theatre will host a free showing of The Muppet Christmas Carol.
The G-rated movie will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Popcorn and other treats will be available for purchase.
Local farm stand offers variety of goods
Boldly Grown Farm opened its farm stand last weekend.
The farm stand features the farm's produce, cheese from Samish Bay Cheese, products from Sauk Farm and Bow Hill Blueberries, goods from Water Tank Bakery, hot sauces made with Boldly Grown Farm peppers and more.
The farm stand is at 8855 Ershig Road in Bow. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding holidays, and is self-serve.
Venmo, cash, check and EBT are accepted.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
