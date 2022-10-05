The fiber-optic backbone in Marblemount is officially finished, and internet service for the first group of homes has officially been turned on.
Late last month, the fiber-optic network that has been in the works for more than three years went live in Concrete, Hamilton and Lyman. Now Marblemount is able to join in on the high-speed internet service.
The stretch from Concrete to Marblemount marks the seventh completed segment of the fiber-optic backbone project that was initially planned to span from Anacortes to Concrete.
The east county segments are a joint effort between SkagitNet, the broadband company formed by the Port of Skagit and Skagit Public Utility District, and Ziply Fiber.
According to a news release from Ziply Fiber, 160 Marblemount homes and 300 addresses spanning Concrete, Hamilton and Lyman are now able to access the fiber network services.
“(Monday’s) launch in Marblemount, along with our other launches across eastern Skagit County, is a huge step forward in our mission to help increase access and connect as many people as we can to fiber internet, a truly transformative service,” Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz said.
By year’s end nearly 1,500 homes across east county will have access to high-speed internet on par with urban areas, according to the news release.
“The Port’s goal from the onset was to bring urban levels of broadband service at affordable prices to our rural communities that have historically been left with expensive, low-bandwidth services with varying levels of dependability,” Port of Skagit Executive Director Sara Young said. “The last two years of living through a pandemic has made it abundantly clear why every citizen in Skagit County needs reliable high-speed internet service. Launching this public-private partnership with Ziply Fiber has enabled us to meet those goals faster than we could’ve imagined.”
PogoZone will also be servicing this area using the fiber-optic backbone.
Young hopes that if PogoZone can get a large enough share of the east county market, it will branch out and run lines to more homes that remain underserved.
With this project nearing completion, the Port is looking to run the fiber backbone onto Fir Island and from Christian Camp Road north of Darrington to the Sauk-Suiattle reservation.
The Port is hoping to have both projects finished by the end of 2023, although the Christian Camp Road project still needs funding.
