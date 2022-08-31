Grip Road Mine
In this May 2021 photo, Skagit County planning notices mark the entrance to the property on Grip Road where Concrete Nor’West proposes a gravel mine.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

A hearing on a proposed gravel mining operation off Grip Road is set to continue remotely Friday. 

Concrete Nor’west is seeking a special-use permit for a 25-year operation on a 51-acre site. It expects the mining operation would require an average of 46 truck trips per day on area roads.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

