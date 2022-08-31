In this May 2021 photo, Skagit County planning notices mark the entrance to the property on Grip Road where Concrete Nor’West proposes a gravel mine.
A hearing on a proposed gravel mining operation off Grip Road is set to continue remotely Friday.
Concrete Nor’west is seeking a special-use permit for a 25-year operation on a 51-acre site. It expects the mining operation would require an average of 46 truck trips per day on area roads.
Public comment from neighbors living on nearby Grip and Prairie roads has been overwhelmingly against the proposal.
Throughout the two days of hearings so far, residents have cited concerns with traffic safety, noise and the possible environmental impacts of a mining operation.
At least three more daylong sessions have been set. The hearing will continue at 9 a.m. Friday, then at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.
A link to the online hearing is posted on the hearing examiner's page on the Skagit County website.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
