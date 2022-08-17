...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Spot 2.0 Reveals Next-Gen Communication App for Teams
SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot 2.0 is the complete solution for teams to connect, collaborate, and build culture. Spot's next-gen communication tool elevates the work experience by combining a unique spatial experience with a powerful team-chat implementation.
Spot 2.0 was released on August 19, 2022 (#1 Product of the day on Product Hunt) after years worth of research and development to recreate a highly engaged workplace with smooth and natural interaction. Users can connect through their browser to a lightweight virtual office that enables the highest performing organizations and communities to communicate more effectively and increase engagement. (Not to mention, it is also a lot of fun!).
We are excited to announce the following improved features in Spot 2.0:
Team Chat 2.0 - Channels, threads, direct messages, and reactions are seamlessly integrated. Not only that, but we've built them the way we wish they were done in other chat tools (topical threads anyone?).
Major UI Overhaul.
Avatars - Our avatar system has been completely redone and is more customizable and inclusive than ever.
API - Every space inside spot is now fully programmable. Have you ever wanted to change the color of a lamp or launch fireworks every time your CI build completes?
Mobile Improvements - The Spot mobile experience has undergone a major revamp and is now more user friendly.
Search - Full message search capabilities in addition to our existing quick search.
Customizability - Hundreds of new assets, including portals between different spaces. Advanced editing capabilities such as marquee select, revision history, and undo/redo.
