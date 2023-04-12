ANACORTES — The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and Anacortes Arts Festival have teamed up to create the first Anacortes Nautical Treasure Hunt.
Arts Festival Director Meredith McIlmoyle said she got the idea for the event while taking her young sons to Camano Island for the Great Northwest Glass Quest. This event is a 10-day treasure hunt for hand-blown glass balls on Camano Island and in Stanwood.
"We never found anything, but we always had a blast," McIlmoyle said.
The Anacortes treasure hunt will take place Friday through April 23.
Locals and visitors alike can hunt for balls in shops and around city parks. These balls can be turned in for nautical-themed prizes made my local artists.
Prizes include sea glass bracelets, puzzles and artwork by Peggy Woods.
"I think what's really fun about it is that there's something for everyone," McIlmoyle said.
Each day there will be a minimum of 10 balls hidden throughout Anacortes. If they are found, the balls will be replaced the next day. Those balls that remain hidden may be moved to a different location.
While the balls are hidden, those seeking them will not need to go off park trails or rummage through stores in order to find them.
McIlmoyle said she is hoping the event will draw some of the Tulip Festival crowd to Anacortes, and would love for people to explore Anacortes.
If the event goes well, McIlmoyle said she looks forward to improving on it next year.
This year, the art prizes are limited to one per person.
