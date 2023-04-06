Valley Creative looks forward to the rest of its time in Mount Vernon Pop-Up Shop RACQUEL MUNCY @Racquel_SVH Racquel Muncy Author email Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kim Rutledge puts her paintings on display Thursday at the Downtown Mount Vernon Association's Pop-Up Shop. Rutledge is one of six women who formed Valley Creative, the latest business in the shop. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Various art from the artists of Valley Collective fills the Downtown Mount Vernon Association's Pop-Up Shop on Thursday. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now The Downtown Mount Vernon Association's Pop-Up Shop gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to test their business in a retail space. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — Six local women artisans joined up to create Valley Creative, the newest business in the Downtown Mount Vernon Association's Pop-Up Shop. Valley Creative is made up of Cascadia Jewelry, Cavu Creations, Martini Metal Craft, Tori Tornado, trueREDbetty and Moss Bags. "We just had this connection through the (Valley Made Market)," Tori King of Tori Tornado said. King started Tori Tornado, which makes cards, stickers and other prints, in 2019 and has seen it explode once markets started to open up post pandemic. "I needed to get my creative juices flowing and find my people," King said of deciding to start her business. "I'm into happy and anything that helps create a smile."Taking part together in the Pop-Up Shop is the first joint venture for Valley Creative. "This is our first time ever doing anything like this," King said. Fellow artisan Kira Rainey, owner of Cascadia Jewelry, said she thinks Valley Creative could continue outside of the Pop-Up Shop, possibly finding other short term pop-ups of which to be a part. "It's really good energy to have six women artists in a small room," Rainey said. "I think all of our aesthetics go really well together." Valley Creative started in the shop in March and will be there until the end of April.While King said March was slow, the group is looking forward to the added visitors from the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. In only the first few days of April the shop has been much busier, said Rainey.None of the women have storefronts."It's like a trial run," Rainey said. "I've never seen someone walk into the store, pick up my stuff and try it on." King said she has enjoyed meeting downtown shop owners and being a part of the downtown business community. The experience has also confirmed for King that she would like to have a permanent studio, although with a full-time job and family commitments that dream may still be rather far off."Eventually that's the dream," she said. "It's a fun adventure to see where this is going to take me." The other artisans are Helen Worthington of Cavu Creations, Marijo Martini of Martini Metal Craft, Kim Rutledge of trueREDbetty and Julie Simon of Moss Bags. The shop is at 325 Kincaid St. Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Advertising The Economy Politics Heraldry Crafts Psychology Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Man commits suicide in Anacortes dog park Miami Seaquarium announces whale Tokitae is coming back to Salish Sea Body found Saturday identified Man fatally shoots himself in Anacortes dog park Faulty dike on Samish Island threatens road, access for residents Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.