All five Skagit County senior centers are set to reopen Tuesday, July 6, 15 months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close.
While some group activities won’t be returning immediately and will vary by location, the centers in Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Concrete will once again be serving lunch daily, according to a news release from the county.
Staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks, as will seniors who aren’t yet vaccinated. Social distancing will be encouraged as well, the release states.
The reopening comes after Gov. Jay Inslee’s declaration Wednesday ending most of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“This has been an especially difficult time for many of them, so we are very pleased to be able to welcome them back into our doors,” county Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in the release.
