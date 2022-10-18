The Anacortes City Council on Monday approved an update to Critical Areas Regulations that address Riparian Management Zones.
While some amendments just clean up language, the new regulations also state that the buffer next to streams in riparian zones be increased from 50 to at least 100 feet on each side.
The amendments were presented as a public hearing, with the only comments being in support of the city's process and the inclusion of public feedback. The amendments to the regulations come after several months of discussion and presentations.
The proposed regulations were sent through the state Department of Commerce and the Department of Fish and Wildlife as well as other boards and organizations to make sure they will work well in keeping wild areas preserved here, staff said Monday.
New wrinkle in plan to buy
Fire Department property
Mayor Matt Miller also talked about a purchase of property on Molly Lane. Though the city had planned to move forward on buying the property it rents to house its Fire Deparment, it was the second offer on the table.
That means it is now the backup offer and waiting to see what will happen, he said.
City moves forward with
in-depth dive into budget
The city also continued its process of going through the 2023 budget line by line, this time at specifically the Public Works Department.
Next week, it will go over the other departments.
On Nov. 7, the city will host a public hearing on the budget, and the council will review the entire Capital Facilities Plan, the budget and the property tax ordinances.
