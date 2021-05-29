SEDRO-WOOLLEY — More than 50 people participated in a peaceful anti-racism march on Saturday in downtown Sedro-Woolley, one year after the death of George Floyd.
May 25 marked one year since Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer, later convicted of murder, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.
Floyd’s death, captured on video by witnesses, sparked national protests over police violence, particularly against people of color, and many protests have been held across Skagit County in the past year.
Matt Uyeno, a Sedro-Woolley resident who helped organize Saturday’s march, said organizers wanted to keep the momentum going.
“Last year when George Floyd was murdered, it felt like people got off the couch,” he said. “People who weren’t comfortable protesting came out.”
Uyeno held a sign that said “Justice for Manny Ellis.” Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, was killed in March 2020 after Tacoma police restrained him while he couldn’t breathe. The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged three police officers in his death.
Uyeno said organizers wanted to draw attention to not just police violence, but the historical problem of racism in Skagit Valley.
He said friends have experienced “horrific racial abuses” in Sedro-Woolley, and seeing Confederate flags and a Ku Klux Klan photo (featured in a 2019 Sedro-Woolley Museum newsletter) makes people of color uncomfortable.
“I live here, I think the city is wonderful, it just has some issues we need to address,” Uyeno said.
The protest was peaceful, and Sedro-Woolley police were on site to safely escort marchers across intersections.
Those who participated in the march held signs stating “rural residents against racism” and “no place for hate.”
“We just want to make people aware that racism is visible in towns like Sedro-Woolley,” said Mount Vernon resident Julio Reyes, who helped organize the march.
“We need to keep the flame going until we make people know it’s not right,” he said. “It’s more than just typing on a keyboard, it’s about coming out.”
