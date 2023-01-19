An adjunct art history professor showed her class a painting of the Prophet Muhammad — the revered, central religious figure of the Islamic faith — and said she later lost her job teaching at the Minnesota university.
Now she’s suing Hamline University in Saint Paul after her actions in class were labeled “undeniably Islamophobic” by the university’s administration in a November email, according to her attorneys.
While Erika López Prater knew beforehand that some Muslims, “though not all,” are against creating and viewing art depicting the Prophet Muhammad, she informed students enrolled in her class in advance that such art would be shown and invited them to express any concerns they may have, according to her lawsuit.
After López Prater showed two paintings of the prophet, including one created in 1307 that was commissioned by a Sunni Muslim King in Iran, during an online class in October, a Muslim student complained to the university, a lawsuit that will be filed in Ramsey County District Court states.
With her lawsuit, López Prater is accusing the university of engaging in religious discrimination and defamation directly affecting her professional reputation, her attorneys said in a Jan. 18 news release. The Hamline University Board of Trustees is named as the defendant in the case.
McClatchy News contacted the university’s president for comment regarding the lawsuit on Jan. 18 and didn’t immediately receive a response.
In a statement on Jan. 13, the Hamline University Board of Trustees said it is “involved in reviewing the university’s policies and responses to recent student concerns and subsequent faculty concerns about academic freedom.”
Hamline University President Fayneese Miller said in a statement that López Prater was not fired or dismissed and did not “lose her job.”
“The adjunct taught the class to the end of the term, when she, like all other faculty, completed the term requirements, and posted her grades. The decision not to offer her another class was made at the unit level and in no way reflects on her ability to adequately teach the class.”
Miller and the chair of its Board of Trustees, Ellen Watters, said in a statement provided to the Associated Press that characterizing López Prater’s actions as “Islamophobic” was “flawed.”
“Like all organizations, sometimes we misstep,” the statement said, according to the outlet.
López Prater’s “dismissal from Hamline has garnered significant attention given its implications for academic freedom at Hamline and universities around the country and all over the world,” her attorneys said in a statement.
(OPTIONAL: STORY CAN END HERE)
“What has not been discussed, however, is how Hamline’s actions and statements may have constituted religious discrimination, defamation, and other violations of law,” they added.
Before the lawsuit was initiated, the Council on American-Islamic Relations commented on López Prater’s classroom lesson given the “controversy” that has followed.
“Although we strongly discourage showing visual depictions of the Prophet, we recognize that professors who analyze ancient paintings for an academic purpose are not the same as Islamophobes who show such images to cause offense,” the Jan. 13 statement said.
“We see no evidence that Professor Erika López Prater acted with Islamophobic intent or engaged in conduct that meets our definition of Islamophobia,” the statement continued. “Academics should not be condemned as bigots without evidence or lose their positions without justification.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.