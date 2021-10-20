Elizabeth "Lizzy” Bernoski, 10, who was last seen Oct. 1 at Twin City Elementary. Authorities said they don't believe Elizabeth is in danger and the case is being investigated as a civil child custody case — not a criminal matter.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the child’s biological mother went to the school on Oct. 1 and removed Elizabeth from her classroom.
A protection order had been in place prior to this incident but had expired. Current custody and guardianship of the child has not yet been determined by the courts, and there is an upcoming hearing scheduled for later this month.
Anyone with information regarding Elizabeth’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Civil Unit 425-388-3845.
