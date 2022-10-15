...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
Southwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups to
unhealthy. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further
diminished during this period. Everyone, especially sensitive
groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous
activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Bail for custodian accused of voyeurism set at $500K
VANCOUVER (AP) — A school custodian accused of secretly filming people in Vancouver, Washington, school restrooms for nearly a decade, has had bail set at $500,000.
James Mattson, 38, was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on suspicion of 137 counts of voyeurism. His bail was set Friday in Clark County Superior Court, The Columbian reported.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Vu said investigators seized computers, cellphones, and other devices from Mattson's Hazel Dell house and that the 137 counts are just from an initial review of the devices.
Most of the images investigators found showed people using a female staff restroom at Skyview High School since 2013. There was also at least one video of a girl getting dressed in front of a bay of lockers, Vu said.
Vu said investigators are working with Vancouver Public Schools to identify victims. Vancouver Public Schools said Thursday that Mattson is on unpaid leave pending dismissal proceedings.
Mattson's attorney Erin McAleer said Friday he thinks "$500,000 (bail) should shock the court's conscience as the ask in this case."
McAleer noted the allegations against Mattson are nonviolent and that any potential additional charges were not yet before the judge. He added that Mattson went to the jail to turn himself in.
Mattson has worked for the school district since 2007 when he started as a substitute custodian and has worked at various schools.
According to court records, a criminal investigation began Oct. 5 after a woman dating Mattson reported finding a video on his computer of a girl changing clothes in a locker room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.