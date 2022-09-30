Big Lake residents plan to turn up the heat on Skagit County officials, as the residents try to find a solution to a massive beaver pond that causes flooding on their properties.
At a community meeting Thursday, about 45 Big Lake-area residents discussed plans to mount a campaign to pressure county leadership to take responsibility for relieving water pressure on the dam uphill from the west side of the lake.
With fall rains approaching, the residents are worried there isn't time to go through the courts before another flood comes. The last flood, in October 2021, damaged dozens of properties, flooded roads and left some isolated in their homes for days.
Ken Dahlstedt, a former county commissioner and consultant working with the residents, said he believes the county ought to pay for a fix, and be held legally responsible if the area floods again. He said the county has an interest in protecting life and property, and the insurance coverage to cover a potential disaster.
He said other counties, including King County, have determined that beaver dams can be treated as hazardous, which enables government to take steps to address them. What this group needs to do is convince Skagit County leadership to do the same.
"It takes bucks, bodies or both to get anything done,” Dahlstedt said, adding neighbors should begin attending public meetings and sending letters demanding action, as well as hire a lawyer to represent them.
“(County officials) need to step up to the plate, but the only way they’ll do it is it we fill the room,” he said.
County Commissioner Peter Browning, who had been working with the residents on a solution, said in an interview he was told by the county Prosecuting Attorney's Office to stop engaging with them.
He said his involvement could imply the county has some interest in accepting liability, which he said is not the case.
“It's private landowners that need to straighten it out between themselves,” he said of liability concerns.
He said the county's legal team is working on something he thinks will help clarify the issue.
Several members of the Big Lake group who were expecting Browning to be at the Thursday meeting were frustrated to hear county officials were being told not to talk about the dam.
“Your democratic process is not at work here,” said Sven Stroosma.
The group has designed a prototype device that would relieve water pressure on the dam at the cost of about $30,000, but would need approval from the landowner to install it.
Jim Beckett, who recently purchased the property, is willing to come to an agreement with the residents, but said he wouldn't accept liability in the event of another flood.
Beckett finalized purchase of the property in August, and said he intends to log it eventually.
A draft agreement between the parties shows he seeks to have the residents assume liability, which is unacceptable to most present at Thursday's meeting.
Some of the group, in an attempt to avoid a drawn-out legal process, said they would be interested in getting releases from each of the property owners who could see flood damage, waiving their rights to sue.
“The problem is this pond is growing, and I don't want to go through hell again,” said Mitch Roberts, one of the residents who saw massive damage to his property.
However, others said this waiver would be tied to their property forever, and would make it harder to sell or find insurance in the future.
Residents Cynthia and Ben Cooley volunteered to knock on doors to get buy-in from others around Big Lake and draw attention to the issue.
