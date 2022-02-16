...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Contract awarded for work on City of Anacortes water system; waterline upgrades coming to Skyline
The Anacortes City Council approved a contract award to C Johnson Construction Inc. to perform replacements and maintenance of the city’s water system.
The contract is for a fixed price of $771,403 and involves the replacement of aging water distribution piping on Sands Way, Parkside Drive, Sandra Court, Curtis Court and Lea Place. The work will maintain the integrity of the city’s water system, assure the delivery of safe drinking water to the public, and improve available water pressure within areas.
The work will be completed before Aug. 31, said Fred Buckenmeyer, director of the public works department.
On Jan. 19, 2022, the city solicited bids for the project and received 13 bids. C Johnson Construction Inc. was determined to be the lowest responsible bidder.
The project has been coordinated with the expansion of fiber internet, in which waterline work will follow the finishing of fiber optic installations in the area, Buckenmeyer said. In the fall, the project areas will be overlaid and covered in brand-new asphalt streets.
