Several federal agencies have revived a plan to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades, about two years after the last attempt was halted.
The public will have the opportunity to comment as part of an environmental impact statement, with four public hearings to be held before the end of the year.
Grizzly bears are native to the North Cascades, but were hunted nearly to extinction in the 20th century, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
“This is a first step toward bringing balance back to the ecosystem and restoring a piece of the Pacific Northwest’s natural and cultural heritage,” North Cascades National Park Superintendent Don Striker said. “With the public’s help we will evaluate a list of options to determine the best path forward.”
In reviving the plan to bring back grizzlies, the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are considering what's called an experimental population under the Endangered Species Act, which gives authorities and landowners more latitude in managing a species when it threatens safety.
During the last attempt at reintroduction, area residents and others voiced concerns that the bears could present a safety hazard if they stray too close to popular recreation areas in the park.
Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said she's hopeful that this second attempt will address her constituents' fears.
“I’m cautious, but an experimental population (designation) will give some of the controls that upriver ranchers and farmers need to manage populations,” she said.
The three county commissioners opposed reintroduction during the last attempt, because of fears that bears could get into areas where people camp, hike or otherwise use the national park.
Janicki said the commissioners haven't yet had an official discussion on reintroduction of the bears, but plan to collect public input and formally weigh in at a later date.
More information on the upcoming public hearings is available at parkplanning.nps.gov. The first is online at noon Tuesday.
Written comments are also accepted until Dec. 14 on the website or by mail to Superintendent, North Cascades National Park Service Complex, 810 Highway 20, Sedro Woolley, 98284.
