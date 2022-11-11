Grizzly Bears North Cascades

In this July 6, 2011, photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo.

 AP

Several federal agencies have revived a plan to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades, about two years after the last attempt was halted. 

The public will have the opportunity to comment as part of an environmental impact statement, with four public hearings to be held before the end of the year. 


