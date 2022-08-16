The hours the Anacortes Community Forest Lands are open are now a little more official.
The hours are now 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to an ordinance passed Monday night by the Anacortes City Council.
The hours were already in place, but not officially posted and not enforceable, according to city staff.
The council brought up the subject at its meeting the week before but allowed some time before approving an ordinance in case anyone wanted to comment. The city received no comments, according to Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford.
These are the hours the city has been using for more than 20 years, he said.
The city will be putting up signs in the next few months. Anyone breaking the ordinance could face a $125 fine, according to the city.
Camping is already prohibited in the forest lands and putting an ordinance in place is a more enforceable way to keep people out of the forest at night, Lunsford said.
“There are many native residents in the (forest lands) that are not humans,” he said. “This gives them some downtime.”
