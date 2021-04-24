Skagit County’s draft Shoreline Master Program Update was published this week and is available for public comment through June 7.
A public hearing will be held digitally at 6 p.m. May 11.
The county is required to update its Shoreline Master Program for compliance with Washington’s Shoreline Management Act. The plan is available for review at skagitcounty.net/smp.
Skagit County Planning and Development Services resumed work on the revisions in January, following a several-year hiatus from the work due to other large projects.
Comments are accepted in an online open house at skagitsmpopenhouse.com, or by mail or delivery to Skagit County Planning and Development Services, ATTN: Shoreline Master Program Comments, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon WA 98273.
Details for attending the May 11 public hearing — where speakers will be given three minutes each — or an informational meeting May 13 will be available at the project web page.
For information, contact Skagit County Planning and Development Services at 360-416-1320 or smppds@co.skagit.wa.us.
