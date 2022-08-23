...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — Six years ago, Nina Lundsten was struggling to turn her life around and prove to the courts she was able to take care of her daughter Jordan.
On Monday, she and Jordan, now 13, were together at a Skagit County-sponsored picnic, celebrating families like theirs that have successfully worked through the court system to reunify.
Families that overcame legal hurdles to reunite gathered with the social workers and court officials who helped them at the Skagit Valley Playfields for an afternoon of fun and games.
“For me, I wouldn’t be where I (am) without the help from reunification court,” Lundsten said. “This is the accountability I needed.”
Being separated from her daughter drove Lundsten to finally ask for help in getting her addiction under control, she said.
Now, she works with the Anacortes Family Center, helping families find stable housing and mentoring parents who are where she used to be, trying to turn their lives around and get back custody of their children.
Skagit County Superior Court Judge Laura Riquelme said it’s important to acknowledge the hard work of families like the Lundstens.
“For some families, they have to go through a lot to get to reunification,” she said.
With encouragement from the state Office of the Courts, Skagit County held its first family reunification picnic in 2019. Riquelme said she had hoped it would be an annual event, but COVID-19 put that idea on hold.
Most often, the courts separate children from their parents because of mental health or substance use issues that threaten the child’s safety and well-being, said Heather Shand, a Superior Court commissioner who handles the county’s dependency cases.
During the pandemic, working with struggling families became even more difficult, she said.
Court hearings were held remotely, making it more challenging to engage with families and connect them with the social services from which they could benefit.
And while the number of reported cases in dependency court fell during this period, Shand and others believe this is because kids weren’t in school, and had fewer eyes on them.
She said the challenges faced by parents trying to reunite with their children during the COVID-19 pandemic make it even more important to recognize the work done over the past few years.
“It’s the most difficult work I do with the court, but it’s the most heartwarming because you get days like this,” Shand said.
