Family Reunification
Buy Now

Stephen Mulphy and his 5-year-old daughter Stephanie Mulphy take part Monday in a family reunification event held at the Skagit Valley Playfields in Mount Vernon.

 Brandon Stone / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Six years ago, Nina Lundsten was struggling to turn her life around and prove to the courts she was able to take care of her daughter Jordan.

On Monday, she and Jordan, now 13, were together at a Skagit County-sponsored picnic, celebrating families like theirs that have successfully worked through the court system to reunify.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.