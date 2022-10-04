A New Mexico lawsuit is one of six in the country targeting TikTok as a result of "blackout challenge" videos posted on the short-form video sharing platform.

A 13-year-old Socorro County boy mimicking the blackout challenge fatally hanged himself in his family's bathroom in 2020, the lawsuit alleges. Filed in the 1st Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, the suit contends TikTok is marketing "a dangerously defective product to millions of children" and seeks unspecified damages.

