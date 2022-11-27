A recent decision by the state Department of Natural Resources means net pens are no longer allowed in state waters.
The department told Cooke Aquaculture last week that it would not renew expired leases for its two remaining fish net pen facilities, including the one in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and the one off Hope Island in Skagit Bay.
Then, later in the week, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz issued an executive order to ban the pens in state waters completely.
The aquaculture company made headlines in 2017 when its net pen near Cypress Island collapsed and thousands of non-native salmon made it into the waters near the island, including those around Fidalgo and Guemes islands. Those pens were removed in 2018 and Cooke Aquaculture was fined $332,000.
“Since the catastrophic Cypress Island net pen collapse in 2017, I have stood tall to defend the waters of Puget Sound,” Franz said in a press release. “This effort began by terminating finfish net pen operations due to lease violations. Despite years of litigation — and a company that has fought us every step of the way — we are now able to deny lease renewals for the remaining net pen sites. Today, we are returning our waters to wild fish and natural habitat. Today, we are freeing Puget Sound of enclosed cages.”
After the pen collapsed, the state ended a lease with Cooke Aquaculture in Port Angeles. DNR stated at that time that Cooke Aquaculture was operating the pen in an unauthorized location and that the facility was unsafe. Cooke Aquaculture challenged and litigation is still pending.
In 2018, the state phased out the farming of Atlantic salmon, so the remaining net pens are used for sterile steelhead trout.
With this new decision, Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish operations and begin removing the pens, as well as addressing any environmental damage, according to the press release.
"The order is short-sighted, and the commissioner’s position neglects extensive scientific analysis and judicial rulings, which found that there are no significant adverse environmental impacts arising from marine fish farming," Cooke Aquaculture said in a statement on its website.
It said it has worked hard to make sure things are operating as they should be.
"Since the unfortunate collapse of a steel cage system on one fish farm at Cypress Island in 2017, Cooke has worked collaboratively and transparently with regulatory agencies to identify areas of improvement and implement regulatory and monitoring processes to ensure that our operations meet and exceed the highest standards," the statement reads. "The agencies have worked with Cooke to rework its permits, increase transparency into Cooke’s operations, and implement third-party oversight in the form of independent engineering reviews of our facilities. We are proud of the relationships we’ve built with agency staff and the progress that’s been made over the last five years to improve operations. The scientific analysis has shown that finfish aquaculture in Puget Sound is compatible with wild fish, and we believe it is a needed form of local food production and job creation. It is disheartening that these opportunities have been cast aside by DNR."
Tom Wooten, the chairman of Samish Indian Nation, said this has been a long fight and the Samish people are relieved to see this decision being made.
Every time permits have come up for Cooke Aquaculture, Samish leadership has been vocal about opposing them, he said.
He said he imagines that Cooke Aquaculture will continue to fight to keep the pens through an appeals process and that he and the Samish people will stand beside Franz as that battle continues.
"We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with her as this fight will inevitably continue," Wooten said.
When the "catastrophic release" of salmon happened here in 2017, Samish natural resources staff were able to get out on the water right away to help out and see what they could do, Wooten said. It already had a team out doing environmental research, so it was able to join with the unified command and help with incident control and investigation.
Todd Woodard is the natural resources director for the Samish Indian Nation. When the 2017 collapse happened, it let an invasive species of salmon into water here, he said.
These salmon are more aggressive and grow quicker than native salmon, and would take resources from the native fish. Native salmon here are not only used by area tribes, they feed Southern Resident orcas, which are endangered.
No matter what kind of fish are being raised in these pens, even if they aren't the larger, aggressive salmon, there are negative impacts, Woodard said.
Having a concentrated amount of an organism is going to change the way the ecosystem works, he said. Even when the invasive salmon were replaced, these new fish can bring about disease and have adverse effects on the sea itself, he said.
Pens that are in the traditional Samish area in the Salish Sea are hurting more than they are helping, Wooten and Woodard said.
Banning them is a step "to bring the Salish Sea back to where it should be," Woodard said.
The decision was also supported by other area tribes and organizations.
“We are very pleased that Commissioner Franz rejected Cooke Aquaculture’s lease application," Swinomish Indian Tribal Community Chairman Steve Edwards said in a press release. "Removal of the existing net pen will restore full access to the Tribe’s culturally important fishing area in northern Skagit Bay. Swinomish are the People of the Salmon, and fishing has been our way of life since time immemorial. Cooke’s net pens have interfered with the exercise of our treaty rights for far too long. We look forward to the day when the Hope Island net pen facility will be a distant memory."
Emma Helverson, Executive Director of Wild Fish Conservancy, agreed.
“This decision is a joyous and historic victory for the recovery of wild fish, orcas, and the health of Puget Sound,” she said in a press release. “For years, the public has overwhelmingly called for an end to this dangerous industry in our public waters. Commissioner Franz’s response proves she is both accountable to the public and dedicated to protecting Puget Sound’s irreplaceable public heritage for current and future generations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.