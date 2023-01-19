Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that recognized a constitutional right to abortion. That stood for nearly half a century, until a majority of justices reversed it in June 2022's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health decision.

People with a broad range of views on abortion often say their faith tradition helps inform their opinions. Beyond religion, many other ethical and moral questions shape Americans' perspectives on the topic.


Editor's note: This story is a roundup of articles from The Conversation's archives.

