Skagit County started a hearing Friday on a contentious gravel mining proposal northwest of Sedro-Woolley, the results of which will determine whether the project can proceed.
Concrete Nor'west is seeking a special use permit for a 25-year operation on a 51-acre site. It expects the mining operation would require an average of 46 truck trips per day on area roads.
Residents on nearby Grip and Prairie roads are concerned with the traffic, noise and environmental implications of such a project, and allege there hasn't been sufficient study into these impacts.
About 50 people came in person to the Friday hearing, and were vocal throughout the proceedings about their frustration with the project and the process.
Nearly 2,000 pages of comments and material have been submitted, according to county Hearing Examiner Andrew Reeves.
Bill Lynn, the lawyer representing Concrete Nor'west, said compared to other gravel operations the proposed project is relatively small, temporary and insulated from its neighbors.
“This a very large site with a very small mine," he said during Friday's hearing.
Gravel is crucial for roads, building foundations and other construction, and it's only available where quality rock exists, he said. Mining at this site is better and less disruptive than the alternatives.
Kyle Loring, representing a group of residents called the Central Samish Valley Neighbors, said the group sees things very differently.
“My clients certainly view this very differently than the very small operation," he said.
Loring said the large gravel trucks would present a severe safety risk to drivers and cyclists on the narrow, winding county roads in that area.
Digging into the rock deep enough to be only 10 feet from groundwater has an environmental impact that hasn't been evaluated, he said.
If this project is to go forward, more study is needed into how these impacts can be mitigated, he said.
The hearing will continue Monday, and several more days have been reserved through mid-September if they are needed. Reeves will render a decision regarding the special use permit once the hearing has concluded.
Concrete Nor'west first submitted its permit application in early 2016, and over the course of the past six years the company and the residents have been at odds.
Loring said his clients have devoted time and money to checking the work of the county as the permitting agency, and their efforts have kept the county honest.
He said the residents have identified deficiencies in the process over the years, and their monitoring has compelled the county to require stricter — but necessary — studies.
“Even after six years, this mine hasn't received that full environmental accounting,” Loring said.
Lynn characterized it differently.
He said this level of scrutiny is rarely applied to a proposal such as this, and there have been many times when the company thought it was close to getting approval, only to be asked to produce another study.
“Literally everything has been reviewed and considered," Lynn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.