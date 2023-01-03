STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday, and will be transported to Idaho within 10 days.


