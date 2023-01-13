La Conner residents are picking up the pieces and assessing the damage from flooding that struck the town on Dec. 27.
The Skagit County Department of Emergency asked county residents who suffered damage from flooding to fill out an online form. The reporting period closed Wednesday.
From those reports, Emergency Management estimates that Skagit County sustained about $2.6 million in damages. Roughly 70% of the damage, or $1.8 million worth, occurred in La Conner.
The majority of the total county damage — about $1.6 million worth — was residential.
At the La Conner Town Council meeting Tuesday, residents described desperately trying to pump knee-deep water out of their homes.
Of the forms submitted from La Conner, 24 regarded residences and six for businesses.
Four of the residential forms were categorized by Emergency Management as "affected," which means the homes were damaged but still habitable.
As the flooding struck First Street in downtown, the town's parks department recruited high school athletes to sandbag buildings.
The town plans to discuss future flood protection and long-term plans through a new Flood Commission.
Emergency Management plans to submit the data it collected to the state.
Joan Cromley, an emergency specialist with Emergency Management, said in an email that the data will "aid in (the state's) decision of whether or not to seek a Presidential Declaration so that areas may qualify for FEMA assistance, and if areas will qualify for possible State assistance."
