MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles upheld Monday the court's 2017 decision to move Cristian Quijas from juvenile court to adult court.
In adult court, Quijas pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the March 30, 2017 shooting death of 16-year-old Angel Estrada and was sentenced to 15 years of detention.
However, a state appellate court ruled in 2020 that Stiles did not properly address a claim of racial bias in moving the then 15-year-old Quijas from juvenile court to adult court.
Skagit County prosecutor Trish Johnson said Stiles determined through a Nov. 8 hearing that there was no racial bias in the investigation of Quijas’ case by law enforcement, in his prosecution or in the court's decision to move his case to adult court.
Quijas will remain sentenced as an adult and his 2018 conviction will stand.
In a future hearing, prosecutors and Quijas’ lawyers will appear in court to present findings on Stiles’ sentencing, Johnson said.
Once the findings have been entered, Quijas will return to Walla Walla Washington State Penitentiary.
In October 2017, a hearing was held to determine whether to move Quijas’ case to adult court due to the severity of the crime.
In the hearing, Quijas and his lawyers alleged claims of racial bias, arguing that moving cases from juvenile court to adult court is racially disproportionate for Latinos in both Skagit County and statewide.
On Oct. 27, 2017, Quijas’ case was moved to superior court.
According to a declaration affidavit, if Quijas’ case had not been moved to superior court, he would have faced a juvenile court sentence that ran up until he was 21, or about six years.
Both the Estrada family and Quijas family were present Monday during the court’s oral decision, Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.