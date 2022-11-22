Gavel

MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County Superior Court Judge Brian Stiles upheld Monday the court's 2017 decision to move Cristian Quijas from juvenile court to adult court.

In adult court, Quijas pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the March 30, 2017 shooting death of 16-year-old Angel Estrada and was sentenced to 15 years of detention.


— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @Benjoomi

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.