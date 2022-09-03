PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit filed against the city of Portland, the mayor and the Multnomah County district attorney by the estate of a man who was shot and killed after a pro-Trump car rally.

The suit had alleged that negligence around increasingly violent clashes between competing groups in Portland created an environment that encouraged lawlessness and led to Aaron "Jay" Danielson's killing.

