MOUNT VERNON — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a 23-year-old Sedro-Woolley man accused of vehicular homicide for his role in a 2018 crash after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.
Jurors deliberated for one day in the trial of Kevin Michael Solarzano-Hill, who was accused of causing the June 2018 crash that killed 45-year-old Jonathan James Harju.
According to court documents, Solarzano-Hill was driving a BMW west on Minkler Road with Harju and another man in his vehicle when he struck a GMC Sierra pickup attempting to turn left onto Peavey Road in Sedro-Woolley.
Prior to the collision, witnesses told police they saw the BMW traveling at 80-100 mph on Minkler Road, which has a posted speed limit of 55 mph, according to court documents.
The driver of the GMC and the other passenger in Solarzano-Hill’s vehicle were taken to PeaceHealth United General Medical Center for treatment of injuries, according to court documents. Harju died before medical crews could transport him via airlift, prosecutors said.
Solarzano-Hill, who was 20 at the time of the crash, was under the influence of alcohol and driving recklessly when the crash occurred, according to prosecutors.
He testified on his own behalf last week, stating that he had consumed part of one drink that had been poured for him by Harju, a relative of his.
Solarzano-Hill testified that he was not speeding and that, while he had lied to the State Patrol trooper who asked him if he had been drinking, the crash was not his fault and instead was the fault of the driver of the GMC, whom Solarzano-Hill testified pulled out in front of him.
The driver of that vehicle has since died from causes unrelated to the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.