...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical
fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for
possible Red Flag Warnings.
&&
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners heard new arguments Tuesday regarding its decision to prohibit certain salmon habitat projects on county farmland.
Will Honea, senior deputy prosecuting attorney who deals with natural resources issues for the county, proposed the ordinance based on concerns that Seattle City Light will propose such projects to compensate for the environmental impacts of its Skagit River dams 70 miles away, as it pursues a license to continue operating the dams.
Tuesday's hearing came after the passage July 18 of a temporary ordinance that forbids so-called onsite compensatory mitigation on farmland for at least six months. Legally, the county is required to hold a hearing within 60 days of the passage of such an ordinance.
Seattle City Light’s license to operate the three hydroelectric dams on the Skagit River is set to expire in 2025, and it is currently seeking federal approval to continue operating beyond that.
Farmland is a critical, finite resource, and shouldn't be taken out of operation, Honea said.
“We don't have sufficient farmland to allow this to happen," he said. "There's only 88,000 acres left.”
A number of Skagit County farmers were present at Tuesday's meeting to speak in support of the ordinance. Representatives of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community spoke against it.
Amy Trainer, the tribe's environmental policy director, said the ordinance mischaracterizes the goals of organizations that are interested in habitat restoration.
Only a small fraction of farmland — about 2,000 acres — would need to be converted to estuary, and the agricultural community needs to do its part to support salmon recovery.
“We seek a balance, but there's not a balance in Skagit County,” she said.
Honea said the county doesn't dispute that estuary restoration needs to happen, but that such restoration shouldn't be used as a way to mitigate the environmental impacts of a faraway project such as the dams.
Seattle City Light officials also dispute Honea's characterization. In an earlier interview, Chris Townsend, the utility's director of natural resources and hydro licensing, said the utility does not have a preferred mitigation approach at this time.
“To assert that we have a preferred mitigation strategy is just completely false," he said.
He said Seattle City Light is studying the impacts its dams have on the watershed, and will abide by any mitigation measures that are required in the relicensing process.
But that determination is likely years of conversation and study down the road, he said.
Honea said he expects the commissioners will vote on a permanent ordinance later this year.
