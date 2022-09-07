goskagit

The Skagit County Board of Commissioners heard new arguments Tuesday regarding its decision to prohibit certain salmon habitat projects on county farmland. 

Will Honea, senior deputy prosecuting attorney who deals with natural resources issues for the county, proposed the ordinance based on concerns that Seattle City Light will propose such projects to compensate for the environmental impacts of its Skagit River dams 70 miles away, as it pursues a license to continue operating the dams.

