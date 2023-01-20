BOISE, Idaho — Twenty-two regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students.
The coalition, which includes The Associated Press, contends that press access to law enforcement officers and other officials involved in high-stakes criminal cases provides the public with important context and a better understanding of how the criminal justice system operates.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.
"This order is unnecessarily sweeping and broad and severely impedes the public's understanding of a significant criminal investigation that profoundly impacted the community," said Josh Hoffner, national news director for The Associated Press.
The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.
The case garnered widespread publicity, and earlier this month Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued a gag order barring attorneys, law enforcement agencies and others associated with the case from talking about it. On Thursday, she broadened that gag order, also prohibiting any attorneys representing survivors, witnesses or the victims' family members from talking or writing about the case.
"There is a balance between protecting the right to a fair trial for all parties involved and the right to free expression as afforded under both the United States and Idaho Constitution," Marshall wrote in the amended order. "To preserve the right to a fair trial some curtailment of the dissemination of information in this case is necessary and authorized under the law."
Dan Shelley, the president of the Radio Television Digital News Association, said there are other ways to ensure a fair trial. The national association is a member of the coalition.
"Courts across this country are frequently able, even in the highest of high-profile cases, to find ways to balance defendants' rights with the rights of the public to have vital information. There is no reason why this court can't do the same," Shelley said.
The media coalition includes several news outlets based nationally and in the Pacific Northwest, including The Seattle Times, The New York Times, Idaho Statesman, BoiseDev, KHQ in Spokane and KTVB in Boise, Idaho. The coalition is expected to file court documents opposing the gag order in the coming days.
The case drew worldwide attention, particularly from people who styled themselves as sleuths on social media sites. In the weeks before Kohberger's arrest, some of those sleuths publicized their own theories about the slayings online. The theories often wrongly placed the blame on the victims' surviving friends, relatives or others. News organizations' interviews with investigators often worked to quash some of those rumors and counter misinformation spread online.
