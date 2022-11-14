Residents on the west side of Big Lake are still awaiting a possible fix to an uphill beaver pond as involved parties have reached a stalemate when it comes to determining liability.
Negotiations have stalled with the owner of the property where the beaver pond is located, leaving neighbors to sit and wonder when the pond will flood next.
After flooding from a breach in a beaver dam on the pond last fall damaged dozens of properties downhill, Skagit County sent property owner Jim Beckett a letter informing him of his liability in the event of flooding.
He was given a deadline of early November to respond with a plan to mitigate the risks of future flooding.
County Commissioner Peter Browning said the county received no response from Beckett. He said the county’s legal department is considering the county’s next steps.
Beckett has not responded to numerous requests for comment from the Skagit Valley Herald.
Ken Dahlstedt, a consultant working for the Big Lake neighbors, maintains that Skagit County has an obligation to take matters into its own hands.
“The county really is the one that has the responsibility to protect their citizens, and the power and tools to make that happen,” he said.
Without a fix, the dam remains at risk of another breach, leading to more flooding and expensive cleanup.
For residents like Diedre Stroosma, the rainy season is bringing with it anxiety and fear.
“There’s only so much preparation we can do,” she said. “If all of that water comes down at once, there’s nothing you can really do.”
Beckett said earlier he is willing to come to an agreement with the residents, on the condition that they accept legal responsibility in the event of another flood. This was unacceptable to the residents.
Residents asked Skagit County and the Army Corps of Engineers to pump water out of the pond and relieve pressure on the dam, but county officials say there’s nothing they can do.
“The legality of it is we can’t take public funds … and go take action against private property unless there’s an emergency declaration,” said Hans Kahl, county emergency management specialist.
“Its not that we don’t want to help, it’s just that the state law is very clear,” he said.
Even if Beckett agreed to cooperate on a fix, there isn’t a funding source at the county level that could be used to pay for it, Kahl said.
Browning agreed, saying he hopes Beckett will acknowledge his liability and work with his neighbors on a fix.
“We have to keep reminding the people of Big Lake that the county has no role in this,” Browning said. “These are my neighbors, my friends. But we have to be careful not to jump in where we don’t have a liability.”
The county commissioners’ letter also assigned some responsibility to the Skagit Land Trust. The organization has a conservation easement on the property in order to preserve the natural environment.
In a letter responding to the county, Phillip Buri, a lawyer working for the Skagit Land Trust, said the beaver pond is a natural occurrence, and cited case law indicating neither the trust or the landowner bear liability for flood damage.
However, Buri said the trust maintains its easement allows for emergency action to fix a problem like this, and it does not believe it is standing in the way of a fix.
However, the landowner still needs to agree to any work on his property.
