...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The proposed layout of the 16-bed building in black at bottom, and another possible 16-bed building that could be built in the future in gray at top.
The Washington State Health Care Authority applied for a conditional permit Jan. 31 that would be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.
Snohomish County
The Washington State Health Care Authority applied for a conditional permit Jan. 31 that would be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.
A public comment period has opened for the proposed behavioral health facility north of Stanwood.
On Sept. 15, Snohomish County Planning and Development Services announced that the project complies with the State Environmental Policy Act. After the SEPA review, the next step in the permit process is a comment/appeal period, followed by a hearing examiner’s meeting.
“The lead agency for this proposal has determined the proposal does not have a probable, significant adverse impact on the environment,” the determination of nonsignificance states.
The Snohomish County Hearing Examiner is scheduled to hear the project at 1 p.m. Oct. 27, according to Kent Patton, communications director for Snohomish County.
The proposed facility is a 32-bed in-patient residential behavioral health facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at a former Arabian horse farm on 29919 80th Avenue NW. It is part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s five-year plan to increase smaller community facilities for mental health treatment.
“This decision was made after review by Snohomish County of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with this agency,” the PDS document states.
There are six available mental health beds in Snohomish County through Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, according to Kara Panek, the Washington State Health Care Authority’s section manager for Adult and Involuntary services, who spoke previously on the issue with the Stanwood Camano News. Sixteen more are coming through Compass Health, and 16 beds would be made available through the Stanwood facility.
In total, the number of beds in Snohomish County would increase from six to 38. Phase two of this facility would include 16 more beds, bringing Stanwood’s total to 32 and Snohomish County’s to 54.
The Tulalip Tribes own the site and will build the facility if the permitting process goes through. However, the Health Care Authority will step in and complete the work once construction is done.
The facility is tentatively scheduled to open in 2024, but the project has sparked a wave of controversy in the community.
In March, the project resulted in more than 50 official public comments, most voicing opposition. Snohomish County councilmember Nate Nehring, Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts and District 10 Republican Rep. Greg Gilday also sent a letter to the HCA expressing reservations about the project. On June 22, an open house event at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center drew roughly 50 people who mostly expressed worries about the facility.
In the weeks since, the topic has remained at the forefront of community discussions on social media. The North Stanwood Concerned Citizens group formed to oppose the site.
The hearing examiner meeting will be held both in person and on Zoom, said Allegra Clarkson, county clerk. It will be conducted on the first floor of the Robert J. Drewel building at 3000 Rockefeller Ave in Everett.
The public comment and appeal period runs until Monday, Oct. 3.
According to the PDS document, residents interested in appealing the SEPA review need to write a letter to the hearing examiner and file it at the Customer Support Center at the County Administration Building in Everett. They can also submit an appeal electronically by scanning a copy of the handwritten document and sending it to epermittech@snoco.org along with their phone number.
If submitted electronically, residents will pay with a credit card over the phone and also mail the physical copy to Snohomish County PDS at 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, WA 98201.
Appeals, both in person and electronically, cost $1,500 to file.
Public comments are free and can be submitted any time before Oct. 3 by contacting project manager Rebecca Samy at 425-262-2283 or rebecca.samy@snoco.org.
