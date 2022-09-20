A public comment period has opened for the proposed behavioral health facility north of Stanwood. 

On Sept. 15, Snohomish County Planning and Development Services announced that the project complies with the State Environmental Policy Act. After the SEPA review, the next step in the permit process is a comment/appeal period, followed by a hearing examiner’s meeting.

Download PDF Determination of Nonsignificance

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.