OLYMPIA (AP) — A workplace conduct investigation released this week found that Rep. Melanie Morgan "engaged in abusive and bullying conduct" and took retaliatory actions against a policy analyst working for the Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force on which the Democratic lawmaker served as chair.

A 21-page report by an investigator with Seattle-based law firm Williams Kastner was sent to Chief Clerk of the House Bernard Dean last month and was released by Dean on Monday night. Starting in mid-January, an investigator talked with several individuals, who are not named, about allegations of "inappropriate and unprofessional conduct" starting with a meeting on Oct. 19, 2021.

