Humane Society
Dogs from a large group that were seized west of Concrete are seen Sept. 8 at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley north of Burlington.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

A Cape Horn woman has been charged with one count of first-degree animal cruelty in relation to the Sept. 2 seizure of 126 dogs from two Cape Horn residences.

Alla Yurievena Plisko, 54, was arraigned on the charge, a class C felony, on Sept. 16, and has been released from custody on $25,000 bail.

Reporter Racquel Muncy

