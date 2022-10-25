A Cape Horn woman has been charged with one count of first-degree animal cruelty in relation to the Sept. 2 seizure of 126 dogs from two Cape Horn residences.
Alla Yurievena Plisko, 54, was arraigned on the charge, a class C felony, on Sept. 16, and has been released from custody on $25,000 bail.
According to prosecutor Nathaniel Block, the investigation into the treatment of the dogs is ongoing and additional charges may be added.
According to court records, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at a residence in the 4100 block of Cape Horn Drive west of Concrete on Sept. 2 to serve Plisko with a domestic violence protection order.
The order stated she could not knowingly come within 800 feet of the Cape Horn residence.
Documents state that while being escorted off the property Plisko took 16 dogs with her. Deputies noticed there were about 30 dogs still inside Plisko’s RV, which was believed to not have power or running water.
A search warrant was granted to enter the premises, and seize all dogs located on the property and any documentation regarding the dogs. It also allowed deputies to take pictures of the scene.
According to court documents, about two hours of serving Plisko with the protection order she returned to the property through the woods.
After speaking with deputies, she walked to her other property, also on Cape Horn Drive, and placed the dogs she had previously removed into her RV.
Another search warrant was granted to enter the RV and seize the dogs located inside. Plisko was arrested for violation of the protection order.
The dogs have been in the care of the Humane Society of Skagit Valley since they were seized. The Humane Society received ownership of the dogs at the end of September and has since been able to provide them with increased levels of medical care.
All of the dogs arrived at the Humane Society battling intestinal parasites, ear mites and other issues. Many of the dogs were even losing teeth due to their previous living conditions, according to Humane Society Director Janine Ceja.
The Humane Society has since managed to get the dogs their first core vaccines, have dewormed and microchipped them, and have had them spayed or neutered.
On Oct. 21-22, an adoption event was held and more than 80 of the dogs were given the opportunity for a new home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.