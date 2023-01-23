A 57-year-old Snohomish County man is facing seven drug charges after being arrested Thursday in Mount Vernon while in possession of what law enforcement believes are methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Friday in Skagit County Superior Court, Steve E. Parker was in possession of about 2.7 pounds of methamphetamine, about 2,000 counterfeit pills and three ounces of fentanyl powder when law enforcement pulled him over while driving in Mount Vernon.
He also had a loaded handgun, packaging material commonly used in the distribution of drugs and scales.
Parking is facing three charges of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver drugs, money laundering and maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $750,000 bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, members of the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit began investigating Parker in November after sources told law enforcement that Parker distributes drugs in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.
Since starting the investigation, law enforcement conducted several controlled drug buys from Parker.
After Parker's arrest, law enforcement executed search warrants on two properties owned by Parker — one on the Tulalip reservation and one northeast of Arlington.
At those two residences, law enforcement recovered 30 firearms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.