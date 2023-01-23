Handcuffs

A 57-year-old Snohomish County man is facing seven drug charges after being arrested Thursday in Mount Vernon while in possession of what law enforcement believes are methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Friday in Skagit County Superior Court, Steve E. Parker was in possession of about 2.7 pounds of methamphetamine, about 2,000 counterfeit pills and three ounces of fentanyl powder when law enforcement pulled him over while driving in Mount Vernon.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.