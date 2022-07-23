SPOKANE — The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday ruled the Department of Natural Resources can continue to manage state trust lands for the financial benefit of schools and other institutions, but can also look at other ways to ensure that such lands are managed to benefit all residents.

In a unanimous decision, the justices decided that while the present system was legal, there were additional uses of trust lands to benefit the public.

